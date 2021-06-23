Rangoli Chandel deletes post saying Taapsee Pannu has ‘no talent’, calls her ‘creepy fan’ of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee Pannu a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ yet again, for styling a saree with sunglasses. Rangoli took to Instagram Stories to call Kangana a ‘great style icon’ who inspires everyone and went on to call Taapsee a ‘creepy fan’ who copies her looks.

However, within seconds, Rangoli Chandel seemed to have had second thoughts and deleted the potshot at Taapsee Pannu. She then posted a slightly modified version of the criticism.

Rangoli started by sharing a picture of Kangana Ranaut wearing a saree with sunglasses and wrote, “Kangana is a great style icon to all.” Rangoli then posted a collage of Kangana’s saree photos and wrote, “Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry.”

Rangoli Chandel praised her sister Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.





Sharing another collage of Kangana’s pictures, in which she was wearing a saree with sunglasses, Rangoli wrote, “It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do..” The last post read, “I mean look at her who wouldn't be inspired by her.”

Rangoli Chandel said that Kangana Ranaut gives fashion inspiration to all young women.





Rangoli then shared a screenshot of Taapsee’s vacation photo from St Petersburg, Russia, in which she wore a saree and sunglasses. The screenshot included a comment, praising the look, and Taapsee replying, “time to make sari cool I say!”

“But but, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na… or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola (isn’t that a bit too much? And then you protest about being called a cheap imitation) @taapsee,” Rangoli wrote. This post has now been deleted.

Rangoli Chandel took a dig at Taapsee Pannu and called her a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of Kangana Ranaut yet again.

Rangoli, however, posted a slightly modified version of the dig at Taapsee. “What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee,” she wrote.

Rangoli Chandel said that Taapsee Pannu will not get away with copying Kangana Ranaut’s look.





In July 2019, Rangoli took offence to Taapsee praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya but not mentioning Kangana. Rangoli went on to call Taapsee a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ and claimed in a tweet, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Taapsee hit back during a media interaction a few days later and said, according to PTI, “Those who matter to you, matter to you. For me, she (Kangana) is a very good actress, she was and she still is... But other than this, she doesn’t affect me in my life. It doesn’t affect me, what she says. There are a lot of people saying a lot of things on my Twitter timeline.”