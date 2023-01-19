Ayushmann Khurranna is in holiday mood with kids Virajveer, Varushka to celebrate wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, kids Varushka, Virajveer and other friends. All of them are on a family vacation ahead of Tahira's birthday. Tahira will turn 40 on January 21. The entire group can be seen having the most out of their vacay time. Tahira posted a selfie with husband and kids in a vehicle. All of them seemed happy and excited. She also shared a video from a bus, while de-boarding it to board airplane. Many celebrity friends along with fans reacted to the holiday post. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they jet off from Mumbai, fans 'in love with Kat's new look')

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tahira posted a family picture. Ayushmann took the selfie, featuring happy faces of his wife, and children--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. She captioned the picture, “We are all set too (plane and red heart emojis).” The siblings twinned in black with father Ayushmann. Tahira wore a crop top with blue jeans. Ayushmann, Virajveer and Varushka made a victory sign while posing inside a car. Tahira shared a video from a shuttle bus. All of them de-boarded the bus one by one. Tahira was the first one to de-board it followed by few celebrity friends and Ayushmann and kids in the end. All of them were high in holiday mood. Tahira added Players song on the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tahira wrote, “Mandatory!! Joining the rest of the gang soon!! It stars #birthday (two red heart emojis). She tagged Sukriti Badhera Kohli, Rochak Kohli, Raveena Beniwal, Gautam Govind Sharma and Gurpreet Saini. Singer Khushboo Grewal commented, “Woooooohooooo have fun you guys" and musician Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “So cute (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).”

Reacting to the clip, one of Tahira's fans commented, “Waiting for the fun photos (red heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “I want to join this gang!!” Other fan commented, “Too much fun!!!” “Love it, happiest day birthday girl!!!” , wrote one. Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Tahira Kashyap documents her birthday vacation pictures while Instagram Stories.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been together since they were school friends. After being in a relationship for many years, they got married in 2008. The couple was blessed with two children - son Virajveer in 2012, and daughter Varushka in 2014.

