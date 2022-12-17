Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they jet off from Mumbai, fans 'in love with Kat's new look'

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at airport on Saturday. The couple waved back to paparazzi at the airport to fly off to an unknown destination. Both of them were seen in comfortable clothes for the travel. Many fans reacted to their video. (Also read: Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli as she holds his hand at airport, fans say 'couple goals'. Watch)

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Katrina and Vicky opted for casual outfits for their travel. Katrina wore black sweatshirt with black pants. She accessorized her look with a bun hairstyle and black shoes. She also wore a black cap. Vicky chose a black shirt with grey jacket to wear. He wore white sneakers with black cap. He carried a black backpack with him. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. In the end of the video, both of them waved back to paparazzi and went inside the airport.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “She is god's most beautiful creation.” Another person wrote, “In love with Kat (Katrina)'s new look (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Other person commented, “Govinda Mera Naam superhit, It was hilarious and awesome.” “Katrina Queen”, added one. Many people dropped heart emojis on the clip.

Katrina got married to Vicky on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family members. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Vicky shared heartwarming pictures with her wife from their wedding and vacation on Instagram, and wrote, “Time flies…but it flied in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine (red heart, kiss and hug emojis)" to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Vicky has director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. He also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh as his upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON