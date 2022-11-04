Bipasha Basu shares new pic from maternity photoshoot, says 'Love the body you live in'

Bipasha Basu has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy photo shoots and Instagram Reels highlighting her baby bump ever since she announced her pregnancy on social media. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a new picture from her maternity photo shoot, in which she is seen promoting ‘body positivity’. (Also read: Bipasha Basu shows off her baby bump in cute pics, Karan Singh Grover reacts: ‘Keep falling in love with you’)

In the latest picture, she wrapped herself in a bronze cloth piece and paired it with matching earrings. Sharing the photo, Bipasha wrote, "Love yourself at all times (red heart emoji) Love the body you live in (red heart emoji). She used the hashtags #mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth #embraceyourself along with the picture.

Reacting to her picture, actor Arti Singh dropped smiling face with heart eyes emojis. One of Bipasha's fans wrote, “Gorgeous momma (mother) to be." Another fan commented, “Super mom of Bollywood." A fan called it, “The pregnancy glow.” Many other fans praised her maternity look and dropped heart emojis.

Bipasha met Karan Singh Grover during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone, and got married in April 2016 as per Bengali tradition. Karan and Bipasha later hosted a reception for their friends, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. They were also seen together in the web series, Dangerous.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalled the time when she got to know about her pregnancy. She said, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

Bipasha was last seen in crime thriller, Dangerous, which released on MX Player. It was directed by Bhusan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt.

