Bipasha Basu shows off her baby bump in cute pics, Karan Singh Grover reacts: ‘Keep falling in love with you’

Actor Bipasha Basu shared a series of pictures on her Instagram on Monday. Her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover had captured her in a yellow outfit as Bipasha flaunted her baby bump. She gave many poses while leaning on a couch. In the pictures, she placed her hand on her pregnant belly. The couple had announced the pregnancy with photos from a maternity photoshoot on August 16. (Also read: Bipasha Basu reveals first few months of pregnancy were extremely difficult: ‘I could barely eat, lost a lot of weight')

Bipasha captioned her latest pictures with red heart and an evil eye amulet emoji. She used the hashtags ‘love yourself’ and ‘mama to be’ in her caption, and along with a camera emoji, wrote, “Hubby.” One of her fans commented on her post, “When is the delivery? Girl or Boy or a surprise.” Another fan wrote, “Queen Bipasha, please tell your handsome hubby to comeback onscreen now, we are dying to see him.” Another fan commented, “God bless you my lady love. You are such an inspiration.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post. Karan too shared Bipasha's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘Keep falling in love with you, over and over and over.”

The couple met during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone, and married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. Karan and Bipasha later hosted a reception for their friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. They were also seen together in the web series Dangerous.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalled the time when she got to know about her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover, "It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," she said.

