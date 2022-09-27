Bipasha Basu reveals first few months of pregnancy were extremely difficult: ‘I could barely eat, lost a lot of weight'

Actor Bipasha Basu has opened up about her pregnancy and said that the first few months were 'extremely difficult' as she was 'sick all day long'. In a new interview, Bipasha said that she could barely eat and lost a lot of weight. She also said that she found relief 'only after a few months'. The actor also spoke about her challenges during her pregnancy as well as her cravings. (Also Read | Inside Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pretty, pastel baby shower)

Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Last month, they shared a post on Instagram along with their pictures. A part of the caption read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Bipasha said, "No amount of planning was going to prepare me for what came next though. The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long. Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t get any intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that. Although, in small bursts, I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet. Which was a change since normally my sweet-tooth works on overdrive. But alas, it’s clearly not what the baby wants."

“Other than completely silencing my sweet tooth, this pregnancy hasn’t changed my diet that much. I’ve always eaten balanced meals. There is a little of everything—carbs, fats, proteins, lean meats, fruits and veggies. I ensure the roughage is good and keep myself hydrated. However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges. In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be since I had to learn how to just lie down, relax and put my feet up instead of being the over-active, in-control person that I have always been,” she added.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015. The film marked their first on-screen collaboration. The duo tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

