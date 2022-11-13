Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Anil Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Venkatesh party together at Jackie Shroff’s home. See pics

Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Khushboo, Shobana, Revathy, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo attended a bash at Jackie Shroff’s Mumbai house recently. They were also joined by Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Raj Babbar and Anil Kapoor, among others. The party was hosted by Jackie and Poonam Dhillon, and marked the annual '80s actors' reunion. Also read: Inside Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday with wife, Ram Charan and Upasana

Celebs from South Indian film industries like Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha and Nadia were also seen at the party in Mumbai. All the celebs got together and posed for group photos that were shared online by paparazzi and fan pages.

The 10th annual '80s actors was held in 2019, and was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad home. Dozens of celebs from had attended that reunion. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was not held for the last two years. This year, it was revived as the celebs met in Mumbai for their annual reunion.

In pictures from the bash that were shared online, many of the celebs were decked up in black, orange and grey outfits. Meenakshi and Ramya wore silver outfits, while Vidya Balan was seen in a black saree. Jackie wore an orange shirt with a grey bottom. Anupam wore a black suit. Fans of the celebs showered love on their party pictures, and left heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Anupam Kher was joined by a host of celebs at the screening of his film Uunchai. The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at the screening, making it one of the most celeb-filled events of recent times. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry, Jaya Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Abhishek Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and many others were spotted. The Sooraj Barjatya film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

