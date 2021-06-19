Chris Pratt responds to fanboy Varun Dhawan's praise for his movie The Tomorrow War, gives India a shoutout

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has tweeted his love for fans in India, including actor Varun Dhawan. After Varun posted a comment on one of Chris' videos, the latter took to Twitter to share a message for Varun.

Chris Pratt posted a teaser for his upcoming movie, The Tomorrow War, last week. Varun Dhawan commented on the video, "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar 🙌. Looks legit."





Chris wrote in a tweet, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn." He even added a heart and folded hands emoji. Varun replied, "All love brothaa." He added dinosaur, alien, biceps, a blue heart and a 'soon' emoji to his tweet.

Their fans were excited on seen their Twitter exchange. "Okay, but when are you & @prattprattpratt starring in a movie together," asked one. "This interaction was suprising though," wrote another.

Chris spoke about India and how it was severely affected by the second wave of Covid-19, in an interview to News 18. "All the people of India are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win. We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support. It’s devastating to us what’s happening to our friends in India and we just are praying for a quick and speedy recovery for you," he said.

The Tomorrow War also stars Oscar-winner JK Simmons. It is about an alien invasion in 2051 and Chris plays a soldier from the past who has to fight them off.

Varun will next be seen in Bhediya, a follow up to horror-comedies Stree and Roohi. He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.