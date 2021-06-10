Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chris Pratt pens funny anniversary post for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Here's to another 2-3 years'
Chris Pratt pens funny anniversary post for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Here's to another 2-3 years'

Chris Pratt's anniversary post for Katherine Schwarzenegger included some funny pictures of her and a lot of smiles.
ANI | By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:01 AM IST

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt was his usual witty self when he penned an anniversary post for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram account and wished Katherine a happy wedding anniversary with a bunch of pictures.


"To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you're clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face," he wrote.

"Thanks for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back. Here's to at least 2-3 more years," he added.

Chris shared a few of images of Katherine, in which she is seen clipping Chris' toenails, cradling her baby bump, getting her hair blown in the wind and bringing him some coffee.

Also read: Angelina Jolie expresses 'grief, solidarity for people of India who are suffering' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Katherine, too, took to Instagram to share a special anniversary post for Chris. "Happy anniversary my love angel face! Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest. I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you," she wrote in her post.

Chris and Katherine got married in June 2019. They welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020. Chris was previously married to actor Anna Faris and shared a son with her.

