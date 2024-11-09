Chulbul Pandey vs Singham? Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn spill beans on epic cop crossover

Rohit Shetty wasn't done with his cop universe when he assembled six major stars for the action-packed, star-studded climax of his latest hit, Singham Again. In the post-credit scene that followed, the audience got a glimpse of Salman Khan reprising his iconic character of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise, with a hint that he may rub shoulders with fellow cop Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham soon. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit and Ajay spill beans on the potential epic cop crossover. (Also Read: Stars align for Singham Again: Strength of Rohit Shetty film is its ensemble casting, writing) Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn's Singham to have a cop crossover

What Ajay said

Ajay first opened up on Salman's cameo in his movie Singham Again. “We started together. He started one-two years before me. We've always shared a great bond. All of us who started around that time, share a great rapport. Even in the middle of the night, we can call each other. We know that we are there for each other,” he said.

While Salman made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, Ajay exploded on the big screen with Kuku Kohli's 1991 action romance Phool Aur Kaante. The two superstars previously shared screen space in Vipul Shah's 2009 musical London Dreams. A cop crossover pitting Ajay's Singham against Salman's Chulbul Pandey is sure to be exciting.

Rohit on Mission Chulbul Pandey

While fans in the studio demanded a Singham vs Chulbul Pandey movie, Rohit clarified that he's thinking more in terms of the two cop characters teaming up together. Even in the post credits of Singham Again, Chulbul teases joining the newly formed Shiva Task Force, led by Singham by repeating his memorable dialogue from the Dabangg franchise, “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” (Won't you welcome me).

“It’s just been a week since the film (Singham Again) has been released. Give me some time," said Rohit, when asked about the status of Mission Chulbul Pandey, the film he teased in the post-credit scene. He also added that it'll be a standalone film instead of being a part of his cop universe, which also consists of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The production rights of the Dabangg franchise are owned by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who also made his directorial debut with Dabangg 2 in 2012.

Rohit also said he's planning to make Golmaal 5 next. The comedy franchise stars Ajay along with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. The fourth instalment, blockbuster horror comedy Golmaal Again, released in 2017.