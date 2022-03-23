Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10

Abhishek Bachchan is back again, this time as a jailed politican Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi. The trailer of the film released on Wednesday and introduced us to all that happens in and outside the jail as he gets convicted in a corruption case. The film stars Nimrat Kaur as his wife Bimla Devi, an accidental Chief Minister, and Yami Gautam as an IPS officer. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan pens note, confesses being ‘border-line apologetic’ about his work: People call it lack of confidence

The trailer opens with ‘Jat politician' Abhishek being sent to jail, but he refuses to lower his status of an axed chief minister. While he revolts in jail, his wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) falls in love with her new position, that of a Chief Minister. The story seems to take an interesting turn as IPS officer (Yami Gautam) triggers Abhishek Bachchan by calling him an 'anpadh gawaar (uneducated)', leading him to decide to pursue his education during his time in jail.

From the producers of Hindi Medium, the film Dasvi is yet another film revolving around the importance of education. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant. Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films. It is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Hours before the trailer release, Abhishek penned a note about how he is not apologetic about the film. The actor said that he has always been “very reticent to speak” about his films and “border-line apologetic” about his work. “People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made I want to change that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON