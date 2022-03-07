Abhishek Bachchan replies to troll who joked that even the actor can't believe it when he gets offered a film

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has replied to a Twitter user tried to troll him. The user shared a meme that took a dig at Abhishek's career in the film industry, and the actor used the person's bio to reply to his attack. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan had a classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing' actor with 'very beautiful wife'

The meme, based on a still featuring Sanjay Mishra on a phone call in his 2018 movie Kaamyaab, showed Abhishek's face pasted over the actor's. The attached text read, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for movie. You are not making a fool of me right?”

In response, Abhishek wrote with sarcasm, "Hey man! Loved your bio 'Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE' So true too…. You truly are!!!"

Hey man! Loved your bio ? Whatever you are?. Be a good ONE?

So true too?. You truly are!!! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 7, 2022

Fans of the actor supported him in comments, and said that they have full faith in his acting skills. "You are very matured and big-hearted. Never lose these qualities. Don't forget the 5 good performances challenge. Bob Biswas done. 4 to go," one wrote, while another commented, Why to give attention to people like him. We all know how good as an actor you are."

Abhishek Bachchan often responds to detractors on social media. Most recently, he reacted to actor-filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan when the latter tried to troll the Hindi film industry. Abhishek had tweeted some praise for the Malayalam film Vaashi last month, and KRK had poked fun at this saying, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena (Brother, you Bollywood folks should make some incredible film some day)."

Abhishek responded to the trolling by roasting KRK, and tweeted, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn't you make Deshdrohi)."

On another occasion, a Twitter user suggested that Abhishek only gets work because of his lineage, and the actor also responded to it. “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” the person asked Abhishek, and the actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

