Abhishek Bachchan had a classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing' actor with 'very beautiful wife'
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan had a classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing' actor with 'very beautiful wife'

  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped one of his trademark classy replies to a Twitter troll who called him 'good for nothing' recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to a Twitter troll in his trademark fashion. Abhishek is known to respond to detractors on social media, much to the admiration of his fans, since he always keeps it classy.

Over the weekend, one person, in reaction to the trailer for Abhishek's upcoming film The Big Bull, called the actor 'good for nothing'. The person wrote that the 'only reason' they were jealous of him is because he has a 'beautiful wife'.

Abhishek, in his response, wrote, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status."


Last year, Abhishek responded in similar fashion to a troll who suggested that he gets work only because of his lineage. “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” the person asked Abhishek. The actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

When another person, also named Abhishek, said that Abhishek was given his first film, Refugee, only because he was a ‘nepokid’, the actor responded, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).”

Also read: Hansal Mehta slams 'unfair comparisons' between The Big Bull and Scam 1992, says film has many talents, 'like my show'

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s. Harshad was the subject of the universally acclaimed streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik Gandhi played him on the show, although Abhishek's character in The Big Bull is named Hemant Shah.

