While Pratik Gandhi played Harshad Mehta on Scam 1992. Abhishek Bachchan plays a character inspired by the stock trader in The Big Bull.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta slams 'unfair comparisons' between The Big Bull and Scam 1992, says film has many talents, 'like my show'

  • Hansal Mehta has noticed the comparisons between his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, The Big Bull.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has watched the recently released trailer for The Big Bull. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the film is inspired from the life of stock trader Harshad Mehta. The filmmaker has now addressed comparisons of the new film with his recent web series.

Hansal, who also released his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story last year, took to Twitter to address the comparisons being made between the film and his series.


A fan wrote in a tweet, "Appreciate efforts bt not the standard of @mehtahansal and @pratikg80's #Scam1992 .... Baap of all web series." Hansal wrote at first, "Appreciate your love for the show," but later added, "Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love."

Talking about the trailer, Hansal wrote, "And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan. More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS."

In The Big Bull, Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

Also read:

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was a grand success with critics and viewers alike. The lead actor, Pratik Gandhi even won many awards for his performance as Harshad Mehta.

The Hindustan Times review for the series read: "By giving the audience context and much-needed perspective, a series on a subject as cut-and-dried as securities scam becomes 500 minutes of binge-worthy watch. It lets us decide whether Harshad was a victim or a criminal, while making sure it shows us the person he was."

