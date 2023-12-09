Dharmendra receives gifts, blows kiss as he thanks everyone for wishes on his 88th birthday. Watch

Dharmendra turned 88 on December 8. On Saturday, the veteran actor took to his social media handles to thank fans and friends, who sent him heartfelt wishes and gifts across India on his special day. He also sent his blessings to everyone and blew a kiss at the camera. Also read: Dharmendra turns 88, here's how the Deol family wished the veteran actor on birthday Dharmendra on his 88th birthday wishes.

The video is seemingly recorded at Dharmendra's house. He appears wearing a saafa and holding a flower pot, which is sent by his fans. He said, “Dosto, har jagah se, gaaon se, aise pyare-pyare toufein aye ha… safaa aya hai… mai pehen k dekh raha hu kaisa lagta hu (Friends, I have receives such adorable gifts across the nation. I am trying them all).”

He chuckled and added, “Isme pyar hi pyar hai. Bohot acha lagta hai… sab aapka pyar, duaein hai..Jeetein raho, khush raho. Jis tarah se aap pyar de rahe ho, aapko ji jaan se pyar deta hu mai bhi (These things are filled with your love which makes me feel so happy. I have your love and blessings with me. Stay happy and keep loving me just as I love you all). okay. Love you,” he ended with a flying kiss.

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra's video

Soon after he posted, several celebrities rushed to wish the veteran actor in the comments section. Jackie Shroff wrote to Dharmendra, “Respect and love.”

“We love you Dharam papa,” added Deanne Panday. Esha Deol also dropped several loved-up emojis. A fan commented, “Super cute.. Live thousands of years. May the year have fifty thousand days @aapkadharam.” “May you always be healthy and keep talking to us sir,” shared another. Yet someone said, “Happy birthday legend.”

On Dharmendra's 88th birthday, Sunny Deol penned a heartwarming note for his papa. In the pictures, Dharmendra and Sunny were seen smiling and posing with steel glasses in a snow-clad mountain area. The post read, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

Bobby Deol also shared pictures with Dharmendra where he's seen planting kisses on his father's cheek. Bobby wrote in the caption of the photo, “Love you the most Papa. Blessed to be your son." Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol also shared pictures with him and added, “Happy birthday my darling papa love you. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong I just love you so much (emojis).”

