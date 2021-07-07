Dilip Kumar gets state funeral, is draped in 'beautiful tricolour'. Watch

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most respected actors known for his roles as a tragic hero in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday morning. For his immense contribution to the world of cinema, he was accorded a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Dilip Kumar, shared a video of police personnel draping Dilip in the tricolour. "State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor," she shared in a tweet.

State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was 98 and had been ailing for some time, one of the doctors treating him told reporters. "He had breathing difficulties...We tried very hard. We had hoped he would reach 100," the actor's doctor Jalil Parkar said.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, he was known by the screen name of Dilip Kumar once he joined Bollywood in the 1940s. He is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Dilip Kumar... will be remembered as a cinematic legend."

Also read: Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, burial to take place at Juhu Qabrastan today

"He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world," Modi added.

At his residence in Mumbai, Bollywood stars thronged to pay their respects, among them were actor Shah Rukh Khan, producer Karan Johar and actor Vidya Balan.

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Dilip Kumar in movies such as Karma, Mashaal and Shakti, recalled how his late father, Sunil Kapoor, had a close bond with the evergreen actor.

"Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had the tremendous honor of sharing screen-space with him in 3 of my most memorable films," Anil wrote.

According to Akshay Kumar, Dilip Kumar was the real hero. "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.