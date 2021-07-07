When Saira Banu recalled love at first sight encounter with Dilip Kumar: 'I was just 12'

Saira Banu had once spoken about her first meeting with late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, when she was 12 years old. She recalled falling 'in love with him almost instantly'. She had said that he was 'different from everyone around' and 'looked so polished and sophisticated'. Saira had also said that he was of 'different fibre and of superior material'.

Speaking to a leading daily Saira Banu remembered meeting Dilip Kumar for the first time. "...I saw him for the first time in person at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios- he was wearing a plain white shirt, white trousers and white chappals. And my God! He had such lovely free-flowing hair, just in sync with his song Ude Zulfen Jab Jab Teri from Naya Daur. He looked so polished and sophisticated and so different from everyone around. It was a party by Mehboob Khan (director of Mother India) and I met him. I fell in love with him almost instantly; I was just 12 then. Even if he was leaning on a chair or standing against a wall, you could easily make out that this is a man of different fibre and of superior material," she said.

She also said, "Well, Dilip saab was a family friend; he knew my parents. So we were always invited when there was a function at his place - and vice versa. Time rolled by. I did my first film Junglee and it became a hit. That film was the first one to bring the real colour on the big screen, which was Eastmancolor."

Earlier, speaking about their love story, Dilip Kumar had told Hindustan Times in a 2012 interview, "When I married Saira she was young, even younger than my sisters. I wondered how she would cope with establishing the right vibes with my brothers and sisters, especially since she belonged to a small family. We siblings were a dozen. But she not only respected and loved them as a devoted sister-in-law, but also keeps me close to all of them."

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital at the age of 98. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He will be buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz.

Giving more details about the funeral ceremony, Dilip Kumar's family Faisal Farooqi took to the late actor's Twitter account and wrote, "Burial today at 5 p.m. Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz, Mumbai."