Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor pay final respects. See pics

Veteran actor and cinema icon Dilip Kumar died at 98 years old on Wednesday. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving with his team. He wore a face mask and swiftly made his way inside the house. Actor Vidya Balan was also seen holding her film producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's arm as they walked in. Actor Dharmendra greeted the photographers with folded hands as he arrived in his car.

Dharmendra at the funeral.(Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Dilip Kumar's home.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Anil Kapoor, politician Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray were also seen at Dilip Kumar's residence.

Dilip Kumar, who had struggled with ill health in recent years, married actor Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years his junior. He died in a Mumbai hospital early on Wednesday.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar -- now part of Pakistan -- Dilip Kumar became a major star in Indian cinema's golden age between the 1940s and 1960s, starring in nearly 60 films in a career spanning 50 years.

"Dilip Kumar... will be remembered as a cinematic legend," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

"He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world," Modi added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said: "Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends." He "will live forever in the heart of India", he added.