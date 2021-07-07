When Dilip Kumar spoke about not having any children to carry forward his legacy: 'We have no regrets'

Actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu. The couple didn't have any children, and in a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, he'd spoken about leaving behind a legacy.

"It would have been great if we had our own kids," Dilip Kumar had said. "But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. Mine is a large family, with so many nieces and nephews and their families of growing kids speaking the language of today, which is as bewildering as it is befitting the times they are living in. Saira’s is a small family comprising her brother Sultan and his kids and grandchildren. We feel we are lucky to be there for them when they need us."

Asked who will carry forward his legacy, Dilip Kumar said, "I already see so many actors eager to carry forward what I established in my time. When a bright young actor comes up to me and says, ‘Sir, I wish to follow your work and walk the path you paved for us with your foresight,’ I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for having taken me through the paces of finding my way in a profession I had no preparation to be in."

Dilip Kumar's death was announced by family friend Faisal Farooqui, on the actor's official Twitter account. He wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."