Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya aren't living together
- Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that though they aren't staying together currently, she wouldn't be surprised if they do in the future. Aaliya and Nawaz were headed for divorce until recently, but last week, she abruptly announced that they were on the path to reconciliation.
In an interview, she said that she and Nawaz reconsidered legal separation for the sake of their children and after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Nawaz, she said, stepped up.
Aaliya admitted that they weren't living together, but said that they could in the future if things continue to improve between them. "I took the first step and said that we must do something about our issues and he also felt the same," she told The Times of India.
Aaliya continued, "I am staying positive as both of us are working towards improving our relationship. He is also putting in efforts and if things work out then we will start staying together also in the future. He is taking good care of the kids and me too, so I can feel that he respects his wife. I am experiencing something that I have never seen before. Change is good and we must give a second chance. Problems are there but love remains. I have been with him since 16 years.”
Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'
Nawaz in an earlier interview to TOI had said that the coronavirus pandemic made him rethink his life. He said that it reminded him that 'humanity is everything, we must all strive to be good humans'.
Aaliya had accused Nawaz of infidelity in a 2020 interview, and his brother of physical violence. Nawaz's lawyer had said that Aaliya had constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.
