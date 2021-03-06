IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that his children are the priority, after his wife, Aaliya, had a change of heart about wanting to divorce him. Last year, she'd filed divorce papers, seeking to end their decade-long marriage.

Aaliya and Nawaz have two children together, and in statements following her legal notice, she'd made several serious allegations against the actor and his brother, Shamas.

Nawaz told Bombay Times on Saturday, “I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what. Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu (It is my responsibility to provide for them). Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye (Relationships have their ups and downs, but that shouldn't affect the children). I want to be a good father.”

He continued, “Insaniyat hi sab kuch hai. Pehle achhe insaan bano (Humanity is everything, we must all strive to be good humans). Lately, we have seen so much suffering; if the pandemic can’t change you for the better, nothing will. I’ll always be there for them. And each one of us needs to introspect.”

Earlier in the day, Aaliya, who said that she would revert to her birth name Anjana Kishor Pandey following her separation from Nawaz, said that she would no longer be pursuing a divorce, after observing a change in his demeanour in recent weeks.

“I was down with COVID, and Nawaz not only took care of the children, but also me," she told Bombay Times. "This was despite what I said about him. He kept our differences aside and looked after me. Whenever I have been under stress, he has always helped me. This pandemic was an eye-opener. I realised what matters the most is the well-being of your children and good health. Our children need us, and if their happiness lies in us being together, we can keep our disagreements aside. I have withdrawn the legal notice that I had filed. I don’t seek divorce anymore, and I want to give this marriage a chance.”

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce, year after making serious charges against him

Aaliya had accused Nawaz of infidelity in a 2020 interview, and his brother of physical violence. Nawaz's lawyer had said that Aaliya had constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui divorce nawazuddin siddiqui brother nawazuddin siddiqui wife nawazuddin siddiqui aaliya siddiqui

Related Stories

Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The actor, who has four films lined up in 2021, says OTT has no monopoly and the viewership for actors and superstars is the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap has shared a post on Instagram from the sets of Dobaaraa. He is seen with Taapsee Pannu in the photo. The Income Tax department had raided their properties earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
bollywood

Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST
A fanpage dedicated to the 'Jonas Sisters' has shared pictures as proof that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love wearing shirts and jackets of their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video as she calls a peacock for food

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • Watch little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu call a peacock for food and then get disappointed when it doesn't heed to her calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
bollywood

Kangana tells Taapsee 'you will forever be sasti', tells her to go to court

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:58 AM IST
After Taapsee Pannu broke her silence on the I-T raid on her property, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her tweets. Kangana continued with her 'sasti' jibes at Taapsee, telling her to pursue the matter in court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
bollywood

In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:53 AM IST
We talk to actors such as Rahul Dev, Adah Sharma, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharad Kelkar and more, those who do projects both on the web and in films and find out what they think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Actor Ileana D’Cruz likes to focus on the good rather than her flaws, and she admits that it makes her feel better
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
bollywood

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was seen in a bridal avatar in her new advertisement. Fans loved it and wished to see her get married in real life too. She is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP