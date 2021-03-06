IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce, year after making serious charges against him
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce, year after making serious charges against him

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has had a change of heart. In a new interview, she has said that does not want divorce from the actor, after seeing his caring side. In 2020, she had made serious allegations against him.

Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey, had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She claimed that though her husband never raised his hand on her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her.

Now, in an interview to ABP News, she has said that he has been taking care of the family as she is down with Covid-19. Seeing this side of his nature, she is willing to start afresh.

Aaliya was quoted as saying: “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui.”

“Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart. Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this.”

She further said that they were working towards sorting out their differences. “Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce: ‘There is not one but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz’

After sending him a divorce notice, she had alleged that their problems had been there since 2010. "The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair," she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui divorce aaliya siddiqui

Related Stories

After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The actor, who has four films lined up in 2021, says OTT has no monopoly and the viewership for actors and superstars is the same.
READ FULL STORY
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
bollywood

Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 with a lot of style and glamour. She celebrated her birthday in presence of her friends and colleagues from the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Actor Ileana D’Cruz likes to focus on the good rather than her flaws, and she admits that it makes her feel better
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
bollywood

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was seen in a bridal avatar in her new advertisement. Fans loved it and wished to see her get married in real life too. She is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Actor Kriti Sanon talks about her experience returning to work with her films Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya, amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
bollywood

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:32 PM IST
From the major blooper in the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam to the goofup you may have noticed in the climax train scene, here are a few things you might have missed in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP