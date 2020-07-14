e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses him of infidelity, claims he had girls over while she was in labour

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses him of infidelity, claims he had girls over while she was in labour

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has accused him of being unfaithful. She said that she was told he had girls over when she was in labour with their first child.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has filed for divorce.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has filed for divorce.
         

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has levelled new allegations against him, amid their ongoing divorce. Aaliya has accused the actor of infidelity. The actor’s lawyer had earlier called his wife’s allegations ‘a slander campaign’.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she alleged that Nawaz used to have women over when she was expecting their first child. She said that most of the information about the actor’s alleged infidelity came from his brother, Shamas. She said, “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

She continued, “Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn’t have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I’m told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn’t there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, ‘chhat pe dekh ke aao tum (check the roof)’. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting.”

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to estranged wife’s divorce filing, sends her legal notice

Aaliya filed for divorce on May 6, and Nawaz’s lawyer has said that his client responded on May 15. Nawaz’s lawyer, Adnan Sheikh, told Indian Express that the actor had responded to the divorce filing well within the time legally allotted to him. The lawyer said that Aaliya has constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.

