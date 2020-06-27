Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to estranged wife’s divorce filing, sends her legal notice

bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has responded to estranged wife Aaliya’s divorce filing by sending her a legal notice. Aaliya had filed for divorce on May 6.

Nawaz’s lawyer, Adnan Sheikh, told Indian Express that the actor had responded to the divorce filing on May 15, well within the time legally allotted to him. The lawyer said that Aaliya has constructed a ‘slander campaign’ against the actor in the media.

The lawyer said, “Aaliya had sent the divorce notice on May 6, we had responded to that notice. Now, we have made our reply with whatever facts we had to give from records. Now it is her turn to take a step. We are taking steps whenever we are hurt legally. We were hurt legally because she was defaming my client. Now, if she doesn’t comply in the number of days that she has to, then we will take a step again and we will definitely report.”

Refuting allegations that the actor has stopped paying Aaliya a monthly allowance to take care of their children, the lawyer added, “All EMIs are still being paid by my client. We have attached payment details and screenshots. A huge sum was sent to Aaliya before the lockdown to make sure that all the children-related expenses are taken care of. Her divorce notice was replied to well in time, but again, she had stated the contrary in order to defame Mr Siddiqui through this well thought slander campaign. Hence, we have asked the actor’s wife to not make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she has recently said.”

Aaliya, who has reverted to her original name Anjali Kishore Pandey, responded to the development on Twitter, and wrote, “Good that you have finally spoken @Nawazuddin_S. Do await my reply. I will have no reasons to now hold back any actions as sought to be initiated against you personally, by me.”

