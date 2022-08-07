Friendship Day | Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, Alia-Ranveer: Bollywood pals who support each other through bad times

There may be some who would call out Bollywood for all the wrong or sometimes, right reasons, but one cannot ignore the goodness several Bollywood celebrities display by standing up for each other through thick and thin. From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship to the bond shared by current generation of contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood has many examples of friendship for all to see. Check them out:

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always been there for each other. Salman was among the first ones from the industry to visit Shah Rukh at Mannat after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Not only this, Shah Rukh had once made Salman confirm on a public platform that he will stand for his family if they are in trouble.

During his chat show Dus Ka Dum in 2018, Salman Khan had asked guest Shah Rukh to name a friend who is there for him through thick and thin. Shah Rukh asked Salman, "Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I am ever in trouble, actually if my family is ever in trouble, you are there).” Salman nodded before giving him a hug.

Alia Bhatt won't listen to a word against Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been friends ever since they worked in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The two will be seen together again in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia refused to even entertain a question about Ranveer's nude photo shoot as a person filed an FIR against him for the same. Talking at the trailer launch of her film Darlings, Alia responded to a question, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite co-star, Ranveer. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (So the question itself is something I can’t tolerate).”

“I love him, he’s eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love," she added.

Janhvi Kapoor says she and her Bollywood friends can thrive together

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been friends since quite some time and even went to Kedarnath together. Such have been there adventures that when Janhvi came up with the idea to try some rock climbing, Sara agreed to accompany her despite being little afraid. The two went on to have a near-death experience as they got stuck, only to be rescued by armed forces later.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, when Janhvi was asked about competing with her contemporaries, the actor insisted on calling them (Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan) her friends and said that they all could ‘co-exist and thrive’, as they felt ‘secure enough’.

The trio of ‘outsiders’ Swara, Taapsee and Richa is there for each other

Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha often stand up for each other, whenever this bunch of ‘outsiders’ faces criticism from any quarter. Recently, Swara gave a powerful reply to a Twitter user who asked her reaction to the poor box office performance of Taapsee's film, Shabaash Mithu. Refusing to let him diss Taapsee's film, Swara replied to the tweet, “I don’t believe that box office earnings are the sole determinant of the value of films. Some now cult films were box office duds and some films no better than tripe have been hits. I loved the trailer of Shabaash Mithu and am catching it in theatres this week."

Richa also came out in support of Taapsee after the latter said that she has "refused to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta." Taapsee was called out by Kangana Ranaut for not standing up for Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide.

On the other hand, Swara had stood up for Richa when she faced threats from Bhim Sena Chief over her film Madam Chief Minister.

