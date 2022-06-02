Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan to make acting debut with reboot of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk; Saba Azad reacts

Pashmina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rajesh Roshan and cousin to actor Hrithik Roshan, is all set to make her acting debut in Hindi films. Pashmina, along with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal, will appear in the sequel of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk. Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, and his father Rakesh Roshan congratulated Pashmina on her Bollywood film. Also Read| RJ Anmol reveals he auditioned for Shahid Kapoor’s role in Ishq Vishk, starring Amrita Rao: ‘Hume bewakoof banaya’

Ishq Vishk, which also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasury, was a coming-of-age romantic comedy film. The 2003 film is set to have a reboot two decades later, with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Tips Industries revealed the first look of the actors in the sequel on social media on Thursday, writing, "When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on." Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in the Gen-Z generation.

The video started with a poster from Ishq Vishk, before revealing the first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound, which featured Rohit and Pashmina in place of Shahid and Amrita, and Jibraan and Naila in place of Vishal and Shenaz. Pashmina also shared the video announcement on her Instagram acccount, writing, "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen."

Among those congratulating Pashmina on the news was her uncle and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who commented, "Congratulations to all, looking forward." Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, also wrote, "Yay waaahooooo pasherooo."

Pashmina is the only lead actor who will mark her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Rohit is known for his work in Dear Zindagi, Mismatched, The Sky Is Pink, and Ludo among others. Naila has appeared in Thappad, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Tamasha. Jibraan, meanwhile, is best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in the 2001 movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. This film will mark his debut as an adult actor.

