RJ Anmol reveals he auditioned for Shahid Kapoor’s role in Ishq Vishk, starring Amrita Rao: ‘Hume bewakoof banaya’

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol made several revelations in a new video. RJ Anmol recalled the time he auditioned for the lead role in 2003 movie Ishq Vishk but couldn't bag the role. Ishq Vishk marked Shahid Kapoor's Bollywood debut and also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Anmol said both him and his sister auditioned for the lead roles, which eventually led to a hilarious dilemma. Anmol was speaking in the latest video released on the couple's YouTube channel Couple of Things. The episode is titled 'Can You Believe This?'

Anmol said MTV was looking for fresh faces to be cast in the movie, prompting him to audition for the role: “When I reached the venue for the audition, the casting person saw me and said ‘he’s for the lead' and sat with the dialogues. In fact, I went there with my sister. She went to audition for the role of Amrita. When the script was given to us, me and my sister had a fight over what would happen if both got selected. We had even decided who would give up the role if both got selected--she would have quit while I would've been the hero.”

He added that instead of casting new faces, the producers zeroed in on those with some experience in showbiz: “Inhone hume bewakoof banaya yaar (they made fools out of us). Amrita was in an ad, Shahid was in a music video, established chehre le liye. Humara sapna wahi tod diya (they went for established faces and our dreams were shattered)."

To add salt to injury, Amrita Rao clarified she didn't even have to audition for the heroine's part and that director Ken Ghosh just selected her for the role. Ishq Vishk marked Amrita and Shahid's first film together. The onscreen pair also starred in Vivaah and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 and are parents to son Veer.

