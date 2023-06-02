Ileana D'Cruz is on her 'babymoon', shares glimpse of relaxing day at the beach. See pics

Ileana D'Cruz is all set to enter parenthood. The actor, who announced her pregnancy in April, took to Instagram on Friday to share a glimpse into her beach vacation. The actor also revealed she was on her 'babymoon' as she shared a sunny clip from an outing. Ileana had recently also shared photos of herself proudly cradling her baby bump. The actor has jetted off to an undisclosed location for her ‘babymoon’. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz wants to break all taboos around mental health Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant with her first child.

Ileana D'Cruz shared short videos from her 'babymoon'.

Ileana shares babymoon video

Sharing a beach video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Babymoon (sparkles emoji)." Ileana gave a peek into her relaxing day out on the beach as she enjoyed the view.

She shared another short clip of some drinks kept on a table, presumingly from her recent outing during the 'babymoon'. The actor did not feature in the clips, and it is not known where she is. She did not reveal, who is with her on her 'babymoon'.

Ileana is documenting her pregnancy on Instagram

Ileana has shared some photos of her baby bump in the last few weeks. She had shared a picture on Instagram Stories recently, giving fans a peek into her 'preggy (pregnancy) perks'. Ileana had posted two images of a black forest cake baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor had written, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of a slice of the cake and wrote with it, "Come to mama."

Earlier, taking to Instagram Stories, the actor had also posted a video of herself, partially revealing her baby bump. In the video, Ileana gave a peek at her baby bump, while lying on the bed with a mug in her hand. Sharing it, she wrote, “Life lately.”

Ileana's baby announcement

Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz on social media a couple of months ago after she announced that she will be welcoming her first child. On April 18, the actor had posted two photos via an Instagram post as she announced her pregnancy. The first of a baby's romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana recently featured in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah, titled Sab Gazab. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with actor Randeep Hooda.

