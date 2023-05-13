Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz compares her old pics with latest ones showing baby bump: 'Two years ago versus now'

Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz on social media last month after she announced that she will soon be welcoming her first child. On Friday, Ileana again grabbed attention as she shared new photos of herself showing her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. She wore a black dress and cradled her growing belly in the pictures, and wrote in her caption, “Bump alert‼️” Now, the actor has shared some pictures and clips from her old photoshoot as she highlighted the changes in her look. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz debuts baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy. See pics Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy last month.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram Stories of her old photoshoot, in which she wore a white crop top with skirt, Ileana wrote, "Two years ago." She gave various poses in the midriff-revealing outfit. Also sharing her recent Instagram post featuring her 'bump alert', the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Versus now (heart and eye evil amulet emojis).”

A few days ago, Ileana had shared a picture on Instagram Stories, giving her fans a peek into her 'preggy (pregnancy) perks'. Ileana had posted two images of a black forest cake baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor had written, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of a slice of the cake and wrote with it, "Come to mama."

Recently, taking to Instagram Stories, the actor had also posted a video of herself, partially revealing her baby bump. In the video, Ileana gave a peek at her baby bump, while lying on the bed with a mug in her hand. Sharing it, she wrote, “Life lately.”

On April 18, Ileana had posted two photos as she announced her pregnancy – the first of a baby's romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana recently featured in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah, titled Sab Gazab. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with actor Randeep Hooda.

