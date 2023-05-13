Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz compares her old pics with latest ones showing baby bump: 'Two years ago versus now'

Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz compares her old pics with latest ones showing baby bump: 'Two years ago versus now'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Hours after Ileana D'Cruz showed her baby bump for the first time, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of herself from an old photoshoot.

Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz on social media last month after she announced that she will soon be welcoming her first child. On Friday, Ileana again grabbed attention as she shared new photos of herself showing her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. She wore a black dress and cradled her growing belly in the pictures, and wrote in her caption, “Bump alert‼️” Now, the actor has shared some pictures and clips from her old photoshoot as she highlighted the changes in her look. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz debuts baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy. See pics

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy last month.
Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy last month.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram Stories of her old photoshoot, in which she wore a white crop top with skirt, Ileana wrote, "Two years ago." She gave various poses in the midriff-revealing outfit. Also sharing her recent Instagram post featuring her 'bump alert', the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Versus now (heart and eye evil amulet emojis).”

Ileana D'Cruz is having her first baby.
Ileana D'Cruz is having her first baby.

A few days ago, Ileana had shared a picture on Instagram Stories, giving her fans a peek into her 'preggy (pregnancy) perks'. Ileana had posted two images of a black forest cake baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor had written, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of a slice of the cake and wrote with it, "Come to mama."

Recently, taking to Instagram Stories, the actor had also posted a video of herself, partially revealing her baby bump. In the video, Ileana gave a peek at her baby bump, while lying on the bed with a mug in her hand. Sharing it, she wrote, “Life lately.”

On April 18, Ileana had posted two photos as she announced her pregnancy – the first of a baby's romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana recently featured in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah, titled Sab Gazab. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with actor Randeep Hooda.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ileana dcruz ileana d'cruz
ileana dcruz ileana d'cruz
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out