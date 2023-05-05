Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz talks about her baby's dance party in belly, gorging on shakshuka

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a glimpse of her daily life on Instagram as she is expecting her first child. She shared pictures of herself before and after taking a nap on Thursday and pictures from her process of making soft bread on Wednesday. She announced her pregnancy last month. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz reveals perks of her pregnancy, shares food pics as she binges on cake made by sister Ileana D'Cruz recently binged on soft bread.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a selfie before going to sleep and wrote, “When you want to get some sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly.” After waking up, she shared a selfie of her fresh face and wrote, “We got some sleep.”

Ileana D'Cruz shared new pics on Instagram Stories.

At night, she shared glimpses of how she made soft bread at home on Wednesday. Sharing pictures of the dough and then the bread, she wrote, "Decided to try and bake the famous Shokupan aka Japanese soft sandwich bread yesterday. I gotta say I was in love when I pulled this beauty out the oven. Apty named soft bread."

Ileana D'Cruz made soft bread.

Sharing a picture of the final meal, she wrote, “Baby nugget and I enjoyed a gorgeous slice of bread slathered with a thick layer of Irish butter and baked shakshuka chorizo eggs.”

She had recently also shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time as she relaxed in bed with a cup of beverage. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Life lately.” She also showed how she was satisfying her cravings during pregnancy. She shared a couple of pictures of a black forest cake made by her sister and wrote, “Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever.”

Last month, Ileana took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a baby romper and a ‘mama’ pendant and captioned it, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and the two had also accompanied her on group vacations. They however did not officially announce their relationship.

Ileana recently featured in a music video with Badshah. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

