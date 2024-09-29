Inside Inaaya Naumi’s 7th birthday: Jeh and Taimur make her day special; Kareena Kapoor, Saif shower her with kisses

Inside moments of birthday bash

On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram to post several pictures from the birthday celebration filled with laughter, hugs, and cherished moments.

“Happy Seven (heart, cake, gift, rainbow, unicorn, bunny and dog emoji),” she captioned the post along with several pictures.

In the adorable photos, Soha and Kunal are beaming with pride as they watch their little one revel in the festivities, from cutting her birthday cake to posing in front of the '7' sign.

There is one picture where she is seen feeding cake to her aunt Kareena, who flashes a warm smile, and in one snap Saif is seen planting a tender kiss on her cheek.

In other pictures, Taimur and Jeh are seen enjoying the birthday party, and making their cousin feel special. It seems the theme of the birthday bash revolved around animals and pets as huge cutouts of dogs and cats can be seen in the background. Her cake also had a miniature dog on top.

About Inaaya

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born on September 29, 2017, is the daughter of Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. As a member of the prominent Pataudi family, she is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Inaaya is known for her adorable appearances on social media, often seen in heartwarming moments with her family, including her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. Her parents occasionally share glimpses of her playful and artistic side, making her a popular star kid in the public eye.