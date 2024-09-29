Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are cutest cousins ever in Kareena Kapoor's adorable post on niece's birthday

It's a cuteness overload on our Instagram timelines this Sunday. Actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the birthday of her adorable niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with beautiful pictures of her with the actor's sons, Taimur and Jeh. The photos show Inaaya having the best time with her cousins. Inaaya is the daughter of Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Inaaya and Jeh share a cute bond as cousins.

Wishes for Pataudi princess

The first picture shows Inaaya in a beautiful pink frock, lifting Jeh in her arms. A second picture shows her with Taimur, eldest of the three and Jeh, all showing off goofy smiles. The final picture is likely the cutest and show Jeh holding Inaaya's hand as they hang out at his home in Bandra.

Kareena captioned the post, “Happy birthday, princess. Happiness, love & joy… always & forever,” she also tagged Soha and Kunal in her post. Fans were in love with the cute kids. “Omg the last pic😍 also, she is a Libra girl,” wrote a fan. “Literally she is lil princess 👸 😍 💕 her eyes,” fawned another fan.

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Saba Ali Khan also shared birthday wishes for Inaaya.

About Inaaya

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born on September 29, 2017, is the daughter of Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. As a member of the prominent Pataudi family, she is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Inaaya is known for her adorable appearances on social media, often seen in heartwarming moments with her family, including her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. Her parents occasionally share glimpses of her playful and artistic side, making her a popular star kid in the public eye.

About Jeh and Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), born on February 21, 2021, are the sons of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Both Taimur and Jeh are frequently in the media spotlight. Taimur is known for his adorable appearances since infancy, often seen accompanying his parents. Jeh, the younger of the two, has also gained popularity, with fans eagerly following glimpses of the brothers shared by their famous parents on social media.