Janhvi describes dream wedding to 'sane' person, wants bachelorette in Capri and mehendi at Sridevi's ancestral home

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has her wedding all planned out in her head, from the venue and the decorations, to whether or not a reception is even 'necessary'. Janhvi is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi.

As a part of a feature for a fashion brand, she spoke about her future wedding, and how she imagines it to be. Janhvi said that she wants a 'simple and basic' wedding that she aims to wrap up in 'two days'.

Janhvi Kapoor told the Peacock Magazine in a video that she will have her bachelorette party 'in Capri, on a yacht', and that her wedding will take place at Tirupathi. Her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Janhvi said, will take place at 'a house in Mylapore', probably referring to Sridevi's ancestral home. She also revealed that she isn't too keen on a reception. "Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception."





Janhvi said that her wedding decor will be 'traditional, but simple, full of mogras and candles'. She said that she isn't 'very good at decor' but that she wants it to be 'simple and basic', to the extent that she expects her wedding to be a short affair. "Two days mein I'll liptao it (I'll wrap it up in two days)," she said.

As for her bridesmaids, Janhvi said that she'd like to involve her friend Tanisha Santoshi, her sister Khushi Kapoor, and her half-sister Anshula. She said that Khushi and her father might become too 'emotional' during the wedding, and so she imagines Anshula as the one overseeing everything.

She also revealed that for her wedding, she'd wear a kanjivaram or a pattu pavadai saree, and that it would be gold and ivory-themed. Her mehendi outfit will be pink, and her sangeet outfit will be yellow.

Describing her future husband, Janhvi said, "The groom will be hopefully a sane human being because I haven't met one of those yet."

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on old equation with Janhvi Kapoor: 'Would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying'

Janhvi made her film debut with 2018's Dhadak, and followed it up with a starring role in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Last year, she appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and earlier this year, completed filming Aanand L Rai-produced Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.