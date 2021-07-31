Arjun Kapoor on old equation with Janhvi Kapoor: 'Would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about how his equation with half-sister Janhvi Kapoor has changed over the years. The two are children of film producer Boney Kapoor. While Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and her sister Khushi Kapoor are Boney's kids from second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula stepped into more prominent roles in their half-sisters' lives. They supported their father as well, as he came to terms with the loss of his wife.





Speaking to Bazaar magazine, Arjun and Janhvi opened up about the way their relationship has evolved. "There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," he said. Janhvi added, "I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." Arjun teased her for her comment, "Glad you caught onto that."

Janhvi continued, "And that is something no-one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life."

Previously in another interview, Arjun said that the two sets of siblings are still learning to figure each other out and are not a unit yet. "If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Arjun and Janvhi also appeared on the cover for the magazine, their first together. "Btw @janhvikapoor has the best brother ever cause he’s always got her back," Arjun captioned his post as he shared the cover on Instagram.