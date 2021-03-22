Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday excited for Shanaya's Bollywood debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Soon after Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut was announced Monday morning, several Bollywood stars including her cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday shared their excitement her launch.
Janhvi shared a glimpse of the promo, shared by filmmaker Karan Johar, and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "That's my sister and she is going to kill it! Congratulations to the most confident, sassy, sparkly girl I know!"
Sanjay's brother, actor Anil Kapoor also congratulated Shanaya, "The beginning! All my best always!" His wife Sunita Kapoor also posted her congratulatory message on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor also wrote, "Wish you all the best!"
Earlier in the day, Karan had shared a video announcing Shanaya's debut and she could be seen posing in different outfits in it. Sharing pics from the video on her page, Shanaya wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."
Anshula dropped heart emojis on Shanaya's post, her close friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "so stunning." Ananya, Shanaya's close friend, also wrote, "My baby girl! Kill it shaanicakes." The actor's mother and Chunky Pandey's wife, Bhavana also commented, "Stunning !!!! All the best @shanayakapoor02." Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari, Tanya Ghavri, Shashank Khaitan, and Malaika Arora also congratulated Shanaya and welcomed her to the movies.
Anshula also wrote in a separate post, "Congratulations my love! My baby is all grown up now. Onwards and upwards, Make the most of this kickass beginning."
Also read: Karan Singh Grover: Everything boils down to who the audience wants to watch
Shanaya earlier worked with Karan and Janhvi on their recent outing, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film landed online, due to the shutdown of movie halls, and had Shanaya working as an assistant director.
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’
- Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor
- Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
- In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects ₹8.7 cr on first weekend
Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback
- Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon
- Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika
- Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.