Karan Singh Grover: Everything boils down to who the audience wants to watch

Karan Singh Grover may have graduated from the small screen to films, but the actor is proud of his beginnings and asserts, he will always “be a part of the industry”. “My work on TV is a star on my shoulder,” says Grover, adding, “I am glad I started with TV which gave me the kind of learning no other medium can. To be thrown into the frying pan, not knowing what will happen, is the shock treatment that worked for me to learn on the job. As an actor, you want to show your art and the medium doesn’t matter. I am lucky as I got many interesting roles to essay. I could have done a lot more in my career and I am doing more.”

His journey in films didn’t work out the way he expected perhaps and while many TV stars try their luck in films, Grover admits that “unfortunately, there are walls made by producers and actors”. “People look at artistes, the way they want to; it won’t change. It is good to have an advantage, but if you don’t, it is fine. You can hope to get opportunities and advantages but you can’t be upset, if you don’t. We are all creators of our own reality and instead of playing victims, we should be happy and proud that we in the profession that we wanted to be in and have a creative outlet. You chose a life, now follow your passion and if you have to work harder, do that and make it happen,” says the Hate Story 3 (2015) actor.

Sharing a philosophy of looking for the silver lining, the 39-year-old says, “Look around, there are many people who have forgotten their passion and are stuck in the rut but we have got a job that we love. Keep trying your best, your next best chance might be round the corner. Even actors from families with generations in cinema have a minimal advantage. Rest of their career depends on how they are, how they perform and how much the audience loves them. Everything boils down to who the audience wants.”

In the last few years, Grover has been seen on OTT platforms in web shows such as BOSS: Baap of Special Services, Dangerous and the recent Qubool Hai 2.0. He feels OTT has been better for everyone. “Due to the pandemic, OTT got a huge boost and there was so much more content for everyone. Today, the audience and creators are evolving at a great speed. I am enjoying the roles on OTT and it can’t be compare to my work in other mediums,” says Grover, who spent the better part of last year in Siberia, shooting for his web show.

When he tested positive for Covid-19 during the last leg of the schedule, he says, it was harder on his wife-actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, who was worried about him being all alone there. “It was tough for both of us. We all had taken all precautions but things happen. You have to make yourself big or let the illness become a big thing. I chose myself and worked through it. I am clingy and chipku and I don’t like to stay away from Bipasha. It was the longest we have stayed apart in our marriage, so it was crazy to have to stay back after I tested positive,” he concludes