Janhvi Kapoor shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'You are the best baby in the world'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, the screen icon Sridevi. In her caption, she wrote simply, "Miss u."

The note, seemingly written by Sridevi for Janhvi, reads, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."





Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor, along with their father, Boney Kapoor, performed a puja in honour of Sridevi on Tuesday. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018. The official cause of death was ruled to be an accidental drowning.

Khushi also took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Sridevi and Boney, apparently on a vacation. She didn't caption the post.





On Monday, pictures of Janhvi and Khushi were taken at the Mumbai airport. They were headed to Chennai, where the puja is conducted annually at Sridevi's house. Khushi couldn't attend in 2020, as she was in the United States, in college.

The Indian Express reported that the puja was conducted at Sridevi's Mylapore home on Tuesday. "Wish you were here," Janhvi had captioned pictures from last year's puja on Instagram.

During the coronavirus lockdown last year, Janhvi had posted a social media message, in which she'd written about missing her mother. "I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room," she wrote.

Janhvi in a 2019 interview with Filmfare had spoken about the Kapoor family coming together in their time of grief. “You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s son and Janvhi’s cousin) bhaiya’s room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay'," she said.

Sridevi died just months before Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories, followed by the biopic of Gunjan Saxena. She will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

