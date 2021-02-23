Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary on Wednesday
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both were dressed simply and posed for the waiting cameramen.
While Janhvi opted for a floral long dress, paired with a pair of sneakers, Khushi was seen in a pink palazzo kameez combination. Both had masks on as they posed.
Incidentally, Wednesday will mark the third death anniversary of their mother, actor Sridevi. She died in Dubai in 2018 in a case of accidental drowning.
On the work front, Janhvi saw the release of the trailer of her upcoming horror comedy film, Roohi. While she plays a young bride possessed by a ghost, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in important roles. Roohi will release in theaters in March.
Janhvi had also been shooting for another of her upcoming films, Good Luck Jerry, through January. However, the film's shoot had to be cancelled after it was interrupted thrice by protesting farmers, who are against the three farm laws, brought in by Modi government.
During the coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi also saw the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. While her performance was appreciated, the film came in for criticism for its portrayal of the Indian Air Force. Early last year, around February, Janhvi was also supposed to begin shooting for multi-starrer Takht, to be directed by her mentor Karan Johar. However, it appears, the film has been put in the backburner for now. It was to star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Khushi, who is student in New York, made her Instagram page public in late December, leading to much speculation that she too is prepping for a career in Bollywood.
