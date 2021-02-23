IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary on Wednesday
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary on Wednesday

  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both were dressed simply and posed for the waiting cameramen.

While Janhvi opted for a floral long dress, paired with a pair of sneakers, Khushi was seen in a pink palazzo kameez combination. Both had masks on as they posed.

Incidentally, Wednesday will mark the third death anniversary of their mother, actor Sridevi. She died in Dubai in 2018 in a case of accidental drowning.

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoors film, Roohi was recently unveiled.(Varinder Chawla)
The trailer of Janhvi Kapoors film, Roohi was recently unveiled.(Varinder Chawla)


On the work front, Janhvi saw the release of the trailer of her upcoming horror comedy film, Roohi. While she plays a young bride possessed by a ghost, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in important roles. Roohi will release in theaters in March.

Janhvi had also been shooting for another of her upcoming films, Good Luck Jerry, through January. However, the film's shoot had to be cancelled after it was interrupted thrice by protesting farmers, who are against the three farm laws, brought in by Modi government.

Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram public in December last year.(Varinder Chawla)
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram public in December last year.(Varinder Chawla)


During the coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi also saw the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. While her performance was appreciated, the film came in for criticism for its portrayal of the Indian Air Force. Early last year, around February, Janhvi was also supposed to begin shooting for multi-starrer Takht, to be directed by her mentor Karan Johar. However, it appears, the film has been put in the backburner for now. It was to star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch

Khushi, who is student in New York, made her Instagram page public in late December, leading to much speculation that she too is prepping for a career in Bollywood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor sridevi

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
bollywood

Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
bollywood

Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao and others remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the eighth anniversary of Kai Po Che!.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
bollywood

Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Purab Kohli turns 42 on February 23
Actor Purab Kohli turns 42 on February 23
bollywood

Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I’ve been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Actor Purab Kohli, who celebrates his birthday on February 23, talks about the virtual party plans, and a busy 2021 on the work front.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
bollywood

Mira reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid, his 'most annoying habit'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

When Saif considered renaming Taimur: 'We drafted a pathetic letter'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • After a controversy erupted around the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur, Saif said that he briefly considered renaming him, and had even drafted a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi.
bollywood

Dasvi goes on the floors; Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's first looks revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be seen in Dasvi. As the film goes on the floors, Abhishek shared his and Yami's looks from the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at a wedding recently.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at a wedding recently.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at a recent wedding. Check their photos out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates hysterical, Hansal agrees

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Film producer Ronnie Screwvala has shared his opinion on the sudden storm of film release announcements in Bollywood. Hansal Mehta has agreed with his observation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's fav actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma shared pictures of the beautiful Sunday he spent with his son Ahil and wife Arpita. The father-son duo had a tonne of fun, chilling in the garden and playing together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.
Bachchan Pandey stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all of four movies old. However, it was during her first movie, Kedarnath, that the actor revealed learning several acting lessons, including multiple takes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Upcoming psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on November 19, this year. The film is a follow up to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's hit movie and will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP