Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared the first song from her upcoming movie, Roohi. Starring Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost, the film is all set to release on March 11.

In the new song, titled Panghat, Janhvi is first seen dressed like a bride in a red lehenga. She dances with co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar as the place turns creepy. Dressed in black and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup, Janhvi looks stunning in this avatar too.


The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, who have also given the vocals with Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. However, the opening line, Bahut Kathin Hai Dagar Panghat Ki, is inspired from Amir Khusro's iconic verse.

The forthcoming horror-comedy is being helmed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, Roohi is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi and the second collaboration of Rajkummar and Varun after sharing screen space in the 2015 release, Dolly Ki Doli.

Roohi, which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya on losing out on Indian Idol, then Bigg Boss trophies: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

The film will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the ministry of information and broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

roohi janhvi kapoor rajkummar rao

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
bollywood

Roohi trailer inspires hilarious memes: Fans can't stop laughing at DDLJ moment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A trailer for Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi debuted this week. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor joined fans in expressing their excitement for the film.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker supports Kangana against politician, adds 'you made it worse'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker disapproved of a politician's use of derogatory language for Kangana Ranaut. However, she added that with her reaction, Kangana had made the situation even worse.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
bollywood

Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff was playing football on Sunday when he got injured. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was seen caring for him, by his side.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
bollywood

Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
