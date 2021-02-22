IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya on losing out on Indian Idol, then Bigg Boss trophies: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya on losing out on Indian Idol, then Bigg Boss trophies: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

  • Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, but the singer is hardly sad. In a new interview, he said he believed in being humble in victory and graceful in defeat.

At the end, Bigg Boss 14 was about Rubina Dilaik and Rahul. Rubina won the popular vote and was adjudged the winner. The two never got along well and viewers have seen many fierce fights. But in the end, all is well, said Rahul.

In an interview with Times of India, he denied he was upset, adding that he would have been happier as a winner but there was a sense of relief. "I’m happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there’s always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all." He did, however, add that his girlfriend Disha Parmar was upset.

He disagreed that his leaving and returning to the house had a role to play in public choosing Rubina over him. He believed that the public didn't keep so many details in their mind and that people see your stay in totality before making a judgement. Regardless of the result, Rahul said he accepts the public's decision.

Bigg Boss 14's result reminded fans of his fate in Indian Idol. Asked him about his thoughts on losing both reality show titles, Rahul said, "I can probably blame my luck a bit. But I am happy for whatever my luck has given me rather than complaining what it has not. I am thankful for what it has given me. 15 years ago when Indian Idol happened I was a different person and now I am completely different person, so I have no regrets."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

Rahul was also asked about his aim behind joining the show. "I have got what I wanted the show to give me. I always wanted to gain new fans. I wanted to reach more people who had not seen or heard of me. That has surely happened through this platform and that was my only reason to come to Bigg Boss. This makes me extremely happy," the singer explained.

With Bigg Boss 14 behind him, Rahul said that he was open to a career in acting too. He addressed the issue of his differences with Rubina and said that both could approach the issue with a calmer mind now that they were at peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik disha parmar

Related Stories

Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya on losing Bigg Boss trophy: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about second wedding with Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday night. While the actor is thrilled to have won the show, Rubina is already thinking about her second wedding to husband Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni talks about his life post Bigg Boss 14, his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and more.
Aly Goni talks about his life post Bigg Boss 14, his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and more.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni talks about marrying Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 finale concluded last night and Aly Goni was among the five finalists. While the actor confesses feeling disappointed over losing the winner's title to Rubina Dilaik, he said he has a number of things to look forward to, including dates with Jasmin Bhasin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant, who was among the top five on Bigg Boss season 14 grand finale, spoke about her plans for the future, after the show ended on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
tv

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal son's face with explosive video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have revealed the first look at their newborn son Aaravv. The couple shared a new and 'explosive' video to make the reveal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik does Instagram live session to thank fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, conducted a quick Instagram live session to especially thank millions of her fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubian Dilaik wins the trophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant opts to take 14 lakh and quit the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rakhi Sawant became the first person to step out of the Bigg Boss house on the grand finale night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss.
Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss.
tv

Bigg Boss finale live: Rubina Dilaik wins, Rahul Vaidya is runner-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan announced her as the winner, as she defeated Rahul Vaidya for the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
tv

Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant was left shocked on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. While she was expecting her husband Ritesh to enter the house, it was someone else who paid her a visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP