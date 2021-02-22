Rahul Vaidya on losing out on Indian Idol, then Bigg Boss trophies: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'
- Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, but the singer is hardly sad. In a new interview, he said he believed in being humble in victory and graceful in defeat.
At the end, Bigg Boss 14 was about Rubina Dilaik and Rahul. Rubina won the popular vote and was adjudged the winner. The two never got along well and viewers have seen many fierce fights. But in the end, all is well, said Rahul.
In an interview with Times of India, he denied he was upset, adding that he would have been happier as a winner but there was a sense of relief. "I’m happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there’s always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all." He did, however, add that his girlfriend Disha Parmar was upset.
He disagreed that his leaving and returning to the house had a role to play in public choosing Rubina over him. He believed that the public didn't keep so many details in their mind and that people see your stay in totality before making a judgement. Regardless of the result, Rahul said he accepts the public's decision.
Bigg Boss 14's result reminded fans of his fate in Indian Idol. Asked him about his thoughts on losing both reality show titles, Rahul said, "I can probably blame my luck a bit. But I am happy for whatever my luck has given me rather than complaining what it has not. I am thankful for what it has given me. 15 years ago when Indian Idol happened I was a different person and now I am completely different person, so I have no regrets."
Rahul was also asked about his aim behind joining the show. "I have got what I wanted the show to give me. I always wanted to gain new fans. I wanted to reach more people who had not seen or heard of me. That has surely happened through this platform and that was my only reason to come to Bigg Boss. This makes me extremely happy," the singer explained.
With Bigg Boss 14 behind him, Rahul said that he was open to a career in acting too. He addressed the issue of his differences with Rubina and said that both could approach the issue with a calmer mind now that they were at peace.
