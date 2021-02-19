Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya showed fans his empathetic heart, sweet love story; here's why he deserves to win

Singer Rahul Vaidya was among the favourites to win the very first season of Indian Idol in 2004 but luck was just not on his side. Nevertheless, over the years, he emerged as one of the most successful singers to have come out of the singing reality show.

Now, Rahul has finally found the opportunity to lift the trophy of a popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, almost 17 years after Indian Idol. He is pitted against the likes of Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

So ahead of the season finale on Sunday, we are listing out the reasons we believes Rahul is the one who truly deserves to win Bigg Boss 14. Check them out:

His wholesome love story

Rahul, in the latest season, brought a beautiful romance to the house, even though his girlfriend wasn't even a part of the show.

Last year, on Disha Parmar's birthday, Rahul proposed to her while he was in the Bigg Boss house. On Valentine's Day, Disha finally entered the house and accepted his proposal, one of the sweetest and most genuine ones in the history of Bigg Boss.

Please share your vote:

He isn't afraid to voice his opinion

In the early days of the season, Rahul had picked a fight with Jaan Kumar Sanu, voicing his hatred towards nepotism and those who benefit from it. Rahul nominated Jaan for elimination once and said that he is on the show only because of his lineage, for being the son of singer Kumar Sanu. He said, “I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own.”

He is a good listener

Rahul Vaidya provided a shoulder for Rakhi Sawant to cry on.





Recently during an episode, Rakhi Sawant opened her heart out to Rahul. She spoke about her marriage and how it was nothing like what she had expected. She also spoke about her first heartbreak, how she was cheated on and more. Rahul listened to her patiently and even consoled her.

He feels empathy for others

Even host Salman Khan had lauded Rahul for his 'clarity of thoughts'. "Humdardi ka asli emotion sirf aap me dekhne ko mila is pure season mein (You are the only person on this season who feels any shred of empathy for someone,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON