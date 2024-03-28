Jaya Bachchan admits she and Amitabh Bachchan were very protective of their kids: ‘We didn’t know any better'

Jaya Bachchan is known to be a doting mother. On the latest edition of her granddaughter's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, the veteran actor also admitted that both she and her husband Amitabh Bachchan have been extremely protective of their kids, actor Abhishek Bachchan and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan. (Also Read: Jaya Bachchan plays with pichkari, Amitabh Bachchan is drenched in colours in pics from their Holi celebrations) Jaya Bachchan admits she and Amitabh Bachchan were very protective of their kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

What Jaya said

“We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up, you will bring up your children even more differently,” said Jaya.

Shweta echoed her thoughts and said, “A lot of times, people don't learn from other people's experiences. They have to learn from their own experiences. You have to give your children a chance to make those mistakes. It's actually, literally like putting your children out there or letting them go is like taking your heart out and putting it on the table. Because your every instinct is ‘I don’t want them to get hurt. This is maybe not a right person. This is maybe not a right direction they're going in,' but it's very difficult to say, ‘Okay, I’ll let you do it.' I think it's the best thing you can do for your child that you can let them make their own mistakes. Because they will gain experience.”

Bachchans' Holi celebration

Navya Nanda shared several pictures on her Instagram handle earlier this week, where the family was seen taking part in Holika Dahan and Holi celebrations. One of the images showed Navya's 'mamu' Abhishek Bachchan closely monitoring the burning the Holika (the demon torched as part of this ritual). Navya's grandmother Jaya also featured in the pictures.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were also spotted in the background of an image where Navya was seen applying Holi colours on Abhishek. The whole Bachchan family opted for ethnic attire on the occasion.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.