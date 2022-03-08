Kangana Ranaut amplifies doubt over Gangubai Kathiawadi BO figures days after rare praise: 'Kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi'

Kangana Ranaut has commented on Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi yet again. The actor took a dig at the film's box office numbers which have supposedly been rigged, according to a ‘blind article’ on a news portal. She said those related to Gangubai Kathiawadi must have had some obligations that they allegedly claimed to have achieved big numbers at the box office. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer remains strong, crosses ₹100 cr worldwide

Sharing the blind article on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki… (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some obligations)."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a blind article.

The blind article from Outlook magazine read, “The film was touted to be a raging success, but a trade insider had another story to tell. Turns out, the weekend collection was portrayed to be double than the actual figures.” A trade source told the pu, “The movie started off well, but over the weekend, PVR Cinemas had collected ₹5 crore, INOX had ₹3.45 crore and Cinepolis had ₹3 crore. We know that 40 per cent cut from here goes into the multiplex business. How can they (filmmakers) claim that the film brought in a huge first weekend collection?”

Day after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi on February 25, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

Before its release, she had called Alia a ‘bimbo’ and ‘papa ki pari’. She had written on Instagram, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...”

