Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer remains strong, crosses 100 cr worldwide

Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in the first week of its release. As per Bhansali Productions, the film has grossed ₹108.3 crore so far. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film chronicles the journey of a real-life madam, Gangubai of Kamathipura, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. Alia has essayed the role of Gangubai in the film. (Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali on why he exploded in front of Alia Bhatt during Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot: 'I never told her')

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the film with the words '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office'' written on it. The caption read, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU. BOOK TICKETS: link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi, IN CINEMAS NOW! #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @ajaydevgn @shantanu.maheshwari @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @saregama_official.

Alia's latest film was the third biggest opener amid the Covid-19 pandemic with an earning of ₹10.5 crores on its opening day. Despite 50 percent occupancy in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and no night shows in the Delhi circuit, the film has performed very well.

Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh had shared figures on Twitter. He had mentioned that Gangubai Kathiawadi was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times. The first was Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi which was released during the Diwali festival and earned ₹26.29 crores on its opening day.

The second biggest opener in the pandemic times was Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 which was released during Christmas minting ₹12.64 crores on its opening day.

The Hindustan Times review of Gangubai Kathiawadi read, "Gangubai Kathiawadi creates a world of its own that's sleazy, violent, reckless but still overflowing with emotions. Showing the lanes of Kamathipura, one of the oldest red-light districts of Mumbai, Bhansali makes sure that he captures them in the most extravagant way. Young girls, who've landed here unwillingly, decorate the streets, having accepted their fate with nowhere to go."

