Kangana Ranaut calls Alec Baldwin accidentally shooting film crew 'horrible', recalls her own 'near death experiences'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidently killing his film's cinematographer and injuring the director with a prop gun.

Kangana shared a post about Alec Baldwin on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… tragic.”

She wrote a note as well on her Instagram Stories. It read, “Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately... like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts ... some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else's carelessness ... many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year... This is so wrong ... in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive ... Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…”

On the sets of Rust, an assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.

Baldwin described the killing as a “tragic accident." He wrote on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

(With AP inputs)