Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Bahut kuch bol dia'

On an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Kiku Sharda took a dig at Kangana Ranaut. Speaking with guests Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan and others, Kiku made a mention of all the comments Kangana has recently made.

Speaking to Sonu, he said that needed chooriya (bangles) to come to court with him as witnesses. He was referring to Sonu's hit song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bole Churiya Bole Kangana. “Ab chooriyon ki baari hai. Kangana ne toh bahut kuch bol dia (It's choori's turn now. Kangana has said a lot already),” Kiku said, cracking up the guests, Archana Puran Singh and other members of the audience.

Kangana recently appeared on the show, to promote her film Thalaivii. During the episode, Kapil showed her how she once ridiculed those who spend too much time on Twitter. Last year, she was banned from the app for her controversial tweets. "This is true though. When there was no corona, I was quite busy. When corona arrived, I became so idle,” she had said on the show.

In another episode of the show, Kiku had teased Taapsee Pannu, accusing her of doing Amitabh Bachchan dirty. Kiku told Taapsee that she hired Amitabh as a lawyer in Pink, in which he fought her case despite having health issues. But in Mulk, Taapsee turned lawyer herself and did not even approach Amitabh.

Also read: Kapil Sharma reminds Kangana Ranaut how she called Twitter users ‘velle’ in 2017, this was her reaction

“Iski wajah se unhe KBC karna pada. Pata hai kitni mehnat lagti hai usme (Because of how unfairly you treated him, he had to take up Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know what a tough job that is)?” Kiku asked Taapsee, leaving her in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs Saturday and Sunday. The show was taken off air for a few months after host Kapil Sharma said he wanted to spend some time with his family, including his newborn son. However, in a recent video, he said that he suffered from an injured back and was advised bed rest by his doctors.

Since the show's return, Kapil has hosted stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee, Kangana and others.