Kapil Sharma reminds Kangana Ranaut how she called Twitter users ‘velle’ in 2017, this was her reaction

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show's Saturday episode to promote her latest movie, Thalaivii. There, host Kapil Sharma reminded Kangana of one of her previous appearances on the show, when she did not speak highly of those who ‘waste time’ on social media.

In 2017, when Kangana arrived on the show with actor Shahid Kapoor to promote their movie Rangoon, she had said that only ‘velle (idle)’ people use social media. “Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko,” she had said. “You don't get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don't even know. Busy people go to work, are caught up in the difficulties that their lives throw at them,” she added. “Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain (All these jobless people stay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and even got themselves caught up in legal cases),” she had said, pointing towards Kapil.

Kangana could not help but laugh at her words and the irony of it all. She joined Twitter last year and was permanently banned from the site for her controversial tweets. Speaking about it, she said that her opinion about Twitter was right in 2017. She said that it was because of coronavirus lockdown that she joined Twitter and was thrown out as soon as the lockdown lifted.

“Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main (This is true though. When there was no corona, I was quite busy. When corona arrived, I became so idle),” she said. Kangana added she couldn't survive even six months on the app and was banned and in that time, almost 200 cases were filed against her daily.

After getting banned from Twitter, Kangana joined the Koo app and is now active on Instagram too.