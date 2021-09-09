Kangana Ranaut reacts as Kapil Sharma asks her: 'It's been a while, koi controversy nahi hui'. Watch

Kapil Sharma couldn't help but poke fun at Kangana Ranaut during her latest appearance on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor would be appearing in an upcoming episode of the show to promote her latest film Thalaivii.

A video of her appearance was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on social media platforms, in which Kapil informed her that a lot of security personnel reached the sets before she arrived. “Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one have to do to get this much security)?” Kapil asked Kangana.

She replied, “Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth.)” In another portion of the video, Kapil also jokingly asked Kangana, “Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It's been a while since there's been a controversy, how does it feel)?” The actor couldn't help but laugh.

The short clip ended with Krushna Abhishek, dressed in his avatar on the show, complaining about Kapil taking down the parlour his character worked in. Amid his rant, he turned to Kangana and said, “Iss aadmi ne mera parlour thod diya ma'am. Aur jab apni cheeez tutthi hai, toh andar se kya feeling hoti hai, ye toh aapko ache se pata hai (This man broke down my parlour ma'am. You would know the best the emotions felt when someone's personal belonging is torn down).” This left Kangana in splits yet again.

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Kapil and Krushna's jokes referred to a few of the controversies Kangana has been in the middle of. Last year, Kangana was involved in a legal battle with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after they demolished a portion of her property. She also made headlines for her controversial opinions about the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the farmers' protest on Twitter.

She has also engaged in a battle of words with a few people on Twitter, including Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. In April this year, Kangana's Twitter account was blocked by the platform after it violated the ‘Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.’