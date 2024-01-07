Kangana Ranaut pens note on enjoying fandom: ‘I wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears’

Kangana Ranaut has beautifully expressed the phenomenon of getting fan attention whenever actors step out in public. She said fans feel as if a “small miracle” has happened whenever they spot an actor in public. She added that the actors too suddenly “feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes” but she continues to "wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears.” Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, years after calling him ‘cockroach’ Kangana Ranaut has shared her thoughts on getting fan attention in public places. (PTI)

Kangana on fandom

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana wrote, “The best thing about being an actor is whenever people see you at the airport in the lounge, in the aircraft or even in a shop, restaurant, simply strolling around in the streets, their faces light up with a big unexpected smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good omen has bestowed upon them, as if the glamorous world of the celluloid has collided with their mundane life leaving a haze of stardust, they often smile with twinkling eyes, sometimes even cry at times, fumble with their words or shake with their attempts at selfies, suddenly you too feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes and wonder what exactly happening and what is the most appropriate way to be, it's impossible to be in control of that which isn't even there."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The myth of a cinema star is the sweetest lie ever, I wonder and wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears,” she added.

Kangana's note on Sunday.

Kangana's films

Kangana was last seen as an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film released in theatres but couldn't get the desired response. She will next be seen in her directorial, the period drama Emergency. She plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. She also has an untitled pan-India psychological thriller film alongside actor R Madhavan. The film will be helmed by Vijay, who directed Kangana's Thalaivii.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place