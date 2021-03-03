Kangana Ranaut shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn American jeans', Twitter finds pictures of her in exactly that
Actor Kangana Ranaut in an 'appreciation tweet' for 'ancient women' on Wednesday shamed contemporary 'achievers' for wearing 'American jeans and rags', instead of upholding their own cultures.
Sharing a picture of three women, the 'first female licensed doctors in their respective countries', Kangana wrote, "Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation, cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing."
While several people hailed Kangana's dedication to her cause, several others pulled out pictures from the past, in which Kangana herself was wearing the clothes that she described. One person described her as 'most intelligent,well-informed, brave, fearless, patriotic' woman. "Hypocrisy unlimited...." another person wrote, sharing several pictures of Kangana wearing Western attire. One person even shared pictures of Kangana wearing 'torn jeans'.
Kangana has been critical of Western influence in India. Recently, she attacked singer Rihanna for commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest, and in a tweet wrote, “...Well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut says her family didn't mind her as second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'
After being described as a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)' by a politician, Kangana dragged Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt into the argument, saying that unlike them, she doesn't perform item songs. "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones," she wrote.
Actor Swara Bhasker slammed the politician's comments, calling them 'stupid, sexist and totally condemnable', but added that Kangana had 'made it worse'.
