IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn American jeans', Twitter finds pictures of her in exactly that
Kangana Ranaut disapproves of achievers wearing 'torn American jeans'.
Kangana Ranaut disapproves of achievers wearing 'torn American jeans'.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn American jeans', Twitter finds pictures of her in exactly that

  • Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut in an 'appreciation tweet' for 'ancient women' on Wednesday shamed contemporary 'achievers' for wearing 'American jeans and rags', instead of upholding their own cultures.

Sharing a picture of three women, the 'first female licensed doctors in their respective countries', Kangana wrote, "Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation, cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing."


While several people hailed Kangana's dedication to her cause, several others pulled out pictures from the past, in which Kangana herself was wearing the clothes that she described. One person described her as 'most intelligent,well-informed, brave, fearless, patriotic' woman. "Hypocrisy unlimited...." another person wrote, sharing several pictures of Kangana wearing Western attire. One person even shared pictures of Kangana wearing 'torn jeans'.

Kangana has been critical of Western influence in India. Recently, she attacked singer Rihanna for commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest, and in a tweet wrote, “...Well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says her family didn't mind her as second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'

After being described as a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)' by a politician, Kangana dragged Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt into the argument, saying that unlike them, she doesn't perform item songs. "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones," she wrote.

Actor Swara Bhasker slammed the politician's comments, calling them 'stupid, sexist and totally condemnable', but added that Kangana had 'made it worse'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
bollywood

Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the 'hardships' she had to face in life and how they made her who she is. She even spoke about how her family would treat her, the second daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:33 AM IST
From Amazon Prime issuing a new apology for their web show Tandav to Tiger Shroff unveiling the poster of his film Heropanti 2, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut disapproves of achievers wearing 'torn American jeans'.
Kangana Ranaut disapproves of achievers wearing 'torn American jeans'.
bollywood

Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have three children.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have three children.
bollywood

Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohit Chadda stars in Flight.
Mohit Chadda stars in Flight.
bollywood

Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi often shares throwback pictures from the 1970s and 1980s.
Shabana Azmi often shares throwback pictures from the 1970s and 1980s.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
bollywood

Ibrahim lets his hair down at wedding of Capt Amarinder Singh's granddaughter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the wedding of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's granddaughter recently, and pictures of him having a good time have surfaced online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in London.
Priyanka Chopra in London.
bollywood

Priyanka steps out for a walk in London, flashes pendant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai
bollywood

Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
bollywood

When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
bollywood

Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
bollywood

Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
bollywood

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
bollywood

Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP